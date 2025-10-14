FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Charu Asopa FINALLY reacts to patch-up rumours with Rajeev Sen after viral cozy picture, addresses trolls: 'Hum bilkul waise hi..'

Charu Asopa has addressed social media negativity about her reunion with her estranged husband, Rajeev Sen, and gave clarity on their patch-up.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actors and former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are trying to mend their differences, and they're spending some time together with their daughter Ziana. Estranged Charu and Rajeev have been in the news after being seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja together. They even went on a vacation with their little one, which ultimately sparked rumours of a patch-up. Her latest post and vlogs have received some mean comments. 

Now, Charu has finally addressed the buzz surrounding their supposed reunion. She even clarified that they are all happy and there is no negativity between them. In her latest vlog, Charu didn’t confirm or deny whether she's back with Rajeev, but urged people to stop overanalysing or judging her every move.

Charu, in her firm voice, asserted, "Sabse pehli baat main khush hu, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain. Sab aapas mein baat kar rahe hain. Hum bilkul waise hi saath mein hain hamesha. Toh aap log tension mat lijiye ki main wapas kyun aa gayi ya chali kyun gayi. Har step se pareshaaan hone wale logon ke liye hai ye. (First of all, I’m happy, Rajeev is happy, Ziana is happy. We are all happy. We’re all talking to each other. We are together just as we’ve always been. So please don’t stress about why I came back or why I left. This message is for those who get bothered by every step we take).” Charu strongly emphasised that she can’t live my life based on what people think. She has to think about herself and her daughter. "We need to make decisions based on what’s right for all of us,” Charu added.

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce

After a brief dating, Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in June 2019 in a lavish Goa wedding. Soon, their marriage hit turbulent waters, with reports of frequent arguments, trust issues, and long separations. Despite welcoming their daughter Ziana in November 2021, the couple’s differences deepened, leading to repeated separations and reconciliations. After allegations of emotional and physical abuse, communication breakdowns, they eventually filed for divorce, which was finalised in June 2023, ending their four-year marriage.

