Former television actress and Bigg Boss 14 participant Kavita Kaushik has sparked buzz online after her recent comments, which many interpreted as a subtle critique of Salman Khan while praising Vivek Oberoi. The conversation began on X (formerly Twitter) when Kavita applauded Oberoi for his reported net worth of ₹1200 crore, calling him a "superb actor" and commending him for standing by his principles.

In her response to a YouTuber’s post highlighting Oberoi’s achievements, Kavita remarked that despite his qualities, the public often celebrates "swag, bullying, and roasting" instead. Though she didn’t directly name Salman Khan, Redditors on the BollyBlindNGossips forum quickly unearthed her older posts where she had expressed admiration for the Bollywood superstar. Some users suggested her opinions about Khan may have shifted following her tumultuous stint on Bigg Boss 14.

A superb actor, stoop up for his woman, fought against the biggest speaking truth.... but we as a country are charmed with Swag, dadagiri and roasting .... https://t.co/PIpXj4sjNd — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 1, 2024

Reflecting on her experience in the show, Kavita previously claimed that Salman Khan seemed uninterested in hearing her perspective during disputes. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “He doesn’t listen. He is not interested.” Kavita also shared her regrets about joining the reality show, admitting that the experience left her deeply unsettled. "I still feel nauseous sometimes when I think about it," she confessed.

During her time on Bigg Boss 14, Kavita’s clashes with fellow contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Eijaz Khan, often made headlines. Eventually, she walked out of the show following a heated argument. Since then, she has distanced herself from the television industry, announcing earlier this year that she has no plans to return to the small screen due to its regressive content.

In an interview with Times Now, Kavita explained her decision, stating, “There was a time when television was progressive with diverse storytelling. Now, the content is harmful for young audiences. I’ve been part of it, and I deeply regret contributing to that regression.” She added that while she’s done with TV, she remains open to exploring roles in films and web series.