Chargesheet against Ganesh Acharya for sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism

Two years ago, Mumbai Police opened an investigation into choreographer Ganesh Acharya and have finally filed a charge sheet in the matter. Ganesh Acharya is accused of snooping, stalking, and sexual harassment. In the year 2020, a co-dancer filed this case.

Sandeep Shinde, an Oshiwara police officer in Mumbai, is investigating the incident and has filed a chargesheet in the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court. 'Now the charge sheet has been filed in the court,' Sandeep Shinde remarked in response to this. Ganesh Acharya and his helper have been charged under sections 354a, 354c, 354d, 509, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ganesh Acharya has not responded to the charge sheet since it was submitted. Ganesh Acharya refuted the charges and labelled them untrue when the choreographer was accused of sexual harassment. Regardless, a case was filed against him. The co-dancer was then sued for defamation by Ganesh Acharya.