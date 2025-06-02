BOLLYWOOD
On Sunday, the Housefull 5 cast, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, and Fardeen Khan, landed in Pune to promote their upcoming comedy. But what was meant to be a fun fan meet quickly spiraled into chaos.
The moment the stars stepped onto the stage, the crowd lost control, leading to a near-stampede. The mall was overflowing with fans, not just in the main event area but across all floors and corridors. Several viral videos show women and young girls crying, while many at the back struggled for breathing space. Amid the disorder, Akshay Kumar had to personally address the crowd and ask everyone to stay calm and avoid pushing.
Amid the chaos, a little girl broke down in front of the stage after being separated from her parents. Jacqueline Fernandez stepped in to comfort the child and assured the worried parents that she was safe.
Soon after, Akshay Kumar took the mic and appealed to the crowd to stay calm and avoid any mishap. With folded hands, he said, "Dhakka dhukki mat kariye, please. Haath jod ke vinanti karta hoon, yaha auratein hai, bacche hai... I request everyone, please." His serious tone reflected the tension on stage, as the rest of the cast looked visibly concerned by the situation.
Once the crowd was finally brought under control, the Housefull 5 team continued with the event as planned and wrapped it up on time. Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and the rest of the cast were seen dancing and even playing phoogdi, not just among themselves, but also with fans, bringing back the fun spirit of the event.
Housefull 5 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and others in key roles.
