'Change your mentality before...," Navya Naveli Nanda hits back at Uttarakhand CM for 'ripped jeans' remark

In an Instagram Story, Navya shared a solo photo dressed in "ripped jeans" teamed with a white crop top and a cap.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 09:28 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is known to never mince her words especially when it comes to speaking about gender inequality and social issues, Wednesday, reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Miniter Tirath Singh Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya wrote, "WT*! Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only shocking here is the message comments like this send to society." 

In another Instagram Story, Navya shared a solo photo dressed in "ripped jeans" teamed with a white crop top and a cap. Alongside the photo, Navya wrote, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly."

For the unversed, on Tuesday, at a workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Chief Minister Tirath made a statement that did not go down well with internet users. He said, "If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life. Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. People from the West are accepting 'yoga' and 'covering their bodies' here, 'we are running towards nudity'."

On related news, as far as Navya Naveli is concerned, even though she isn't someone who is gearing up for a big Bollywood debut, Navya is a celebrity in her own right. She runs an online health portal and is vocal on social issues. Recently, she launched her Project Naveli, a campaign that aims at bridging the gender gap in India "by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment."

