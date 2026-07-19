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Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'

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Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala penned a note as Kartik Aaryan won his first Best Actor National Award for Chandu Champion.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'
Kartik Aaryan with Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala (Image source: Twitter)
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As Kartik Aaryan won his first Best Actor National Award for Chandu Champion, its producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, celebrated and congratulated Kartik for the honour. Sajid, under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson, has scored a proud milestone for the production house, following its National Award-winning film Chhichhore. 

On the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, a congratulatory note was shared that reads, "A huge, heartfelt congratulations to Kartik Aaryan on winning the National Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. Watching Kartik win his first National Award for this film is a moment of pure joy and immense pride for all of us at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. What Kartik did on screen was nothing short of magic." 

Sajid Nadiadwala is all praise for Kartik Aaryan

We witnessed him pour his heart into the film to portray Mr. Murlikant Petkar. The physical transformation, the dedication, and the emotional vulnerability he brought to both the set and the screen were truly extraordinary. A massive thank you to Kabir Khan for directing this beautiful story with so much heart, and to every single technician who brought the vision to life." 

The production house concluded, "Thank you to everyone who loved our film and stood by our Champion. This is a victory we will cherish and celebrate for a very long time. At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we are proud to back stories that deserve to be told, and this recognition is personal to all of us. A champion was born. A champion was played. And now the nation is celebrating our Champion!"

Kartik Aaryan on winning his first national award

Kartik also shared a reel on Instagram, rejoicing the moment when his name was announced as the winner. He wrote, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award."

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