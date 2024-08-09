Chandu Champion OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 most fearsome birds

8 most fearsome birds

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Chandu Champion OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Though Kabir Khan's directorial, Kartik Aaryan-starrer sports biopic Chandu Champion earned critical appreciation, it went on to underperform at the box office.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chandu Champion OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic
Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandu Champion OTT release: Kartik Aaryan's last theatrical release, Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion is now available for streaming. Kartik's film is a biographical drama based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion was released in cinemas on June 14, and the film opened with strong critical acclaim. However, the film underperformed at the box office. 

Chandu Champion OTT release

Kartik Aaryan-starrer is now streaming on Prime Video. The OTT giant has announced the release of the film on their social media. Sharing a new poster of the film on Instagram, Prime Video shared the announcement with the caption, "A story of resilience and triumph against all odds - witness the story of a champion who never gave up. #ChanduChampionOnPrime, Watch Now." 

Sharing his excitement about the OTT release director Kabir Khan shared "From concept to final edits, this film has been a labor of love. Sometimes stories choose us, and I'm fortunate this one did. It's a compelling underdog story of a man who refused to give up. We wanted to celebrate him and reach as many people as possible. With Prime Video's expansive reach, we're excited to share Chandu Champion with audiences worldwide." 

Kartik Aaryan also said, "Playing Mr. Murlikant Petkar has been an absolute honour and a transformative journey for me. It took me one and a half years of intense preparation to truly get into his skin. I had to completely cut out sugar and follow a strict diet during this period. His incredibly inspiring story resonated deeply with me, and I will forever be grateful to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." As far as the box office is concerned, Chandu Champion wasn't a commercial success. As Sacnilk reported the film grossed Rs 87 crores worldwide, against the reported budget Rs 140 crores.

Read: This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

Adult website makes lucrative offer to French pole vaulter after 'crotch' incident at Paris Olympics 2024

Adult website makes lucrative offer to French pole vaulter after 'crotch' incident at Paris Olympics 2024

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

When Kareena Kapoor talked about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage with Amrita Singh: 'It was just a...'

When Kareena Kapoor talked about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage with Amrita Singh: 'It was just a...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement