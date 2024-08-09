Chandu Champion OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Though Kabir Khan's directorial, Kartik Aaryan-starrer sports biopic Chandu Champion earned critical appreciation, it went on to underperform at the box office.

Chandu Champion OTT release: Kartik Aaryan's last theatrical release, Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion is now available for streaming. Kartik's film is a biographical drama based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion was released in cinemas on June 14, and the film opened with strong critical acclaim. However, the film underperformed at the box office.

Chandu Champion OTT release

Kartik Aaryan-starrer is now streaming on Prime Video. The OTT giant has announced the release of the film on their social media. Sharing a new poster of the film on Instagram, Prime Video shared the announcement with the caption, "A story of resilience and triumph against all odds - witness the story of a champion who never gave up. #ChanduChampionOnPrime, Watch Now."

Sharing his excitement about the OTT release director Kabir Khan shared "From concept to final edits, this film has been a labor of love. Sometimes stories choose us, and I'm fortunate this one did. It's a compelling underdog story of a man who refused to give up. We wanted to celebrate him and reach as many people as possible. With Prime Video's expansive reach, we're excited to share Chandu Champion with audiences worldwide."

Kartik Aaryan also said, "Playing Mr. Murlikant Petkar has been an absolute honour and a transformative journey for me. It took me one and a half years of intense preparation to truly get into his skin. I had to completely cut out sugar and follow a strict diet during this period. His incredibly inspiring story resonated deeply with me, and I will forever be grateful to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." As far as the box office is concerned, Chandu Champion wasn't a commercial success. As Sacnilk reported the film grossed Rs 87 crores worldwide, against the reported budget Rs 140 crores.

Read: This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...