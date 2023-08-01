Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Headlines

Kartik Aaryan impresses fans as he shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion shared his first look from Kabir Khan’s directorial and penned a heartfelt note on social media. The actor left fans stunned with his intense look in the poster. 

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared the first look from his upcoming sports drama titled Chandu Champion. The actor shared an intense poster showing his bruised face and he was seen wearing a jacket with India written on it. The actor also penned a note expressing his happiness about playing the role and wrote, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a different feeling Proud to be playing a real hero a man who refuses to give up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.” The actor also notified that he has ended the shooting schedule in London. 

Netizens also shared their excitement for the movie and praised the actor's look of Kartik Aaryan. One of the comments read, "your next performance as Chandu Champion is definitely going to make all of us proud." Another fan complimented the actor's new hairstyle and wrote, "The haircut looks sexier on you." Another commented, "woah this is so amazing." Another fan commented, "damn the intense look dignifies it all."

Earlier, a source close to the development told that Kartik Aaryan filmed the underwater scenes for the movie in London while suffering from a 104-degree fever and refused to stop the shoot. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion which is based on the true story of a sportsperson. The film marks the first association of Kartik with Kabir Khan and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Announcing the title of the film, Kartik took to his Instagram and wrote, "Chandu Nahi. Champion Hai Main. Chandu Champion on 14th June 2024 (sic)."

