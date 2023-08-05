Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

The makers of Chandramukhi 2 shares the 'breathtaking' first look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi from the horror-comedy.

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2. After sharing a spooky glimpse of the actress’ character, the makers released the first look of the actress from the movie and fans can’t keep calm.

On Saturday, Lycra Productions took to its Instagram and shared the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the upcoming horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. The actress can be seen dressed in a green embroidered saree and wearing heavy golden jewelry. The caption of the post read, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! & Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2 Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindu, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!.”

Netizens are all praises for the actress’ look as Chandramukhi and complimented the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “she looks so amazing as Chandramukhi.” Another wrote, “she is going to give justice to this role.” Another wrote, “I can’t breathe.” Another wrote, “this is beyond gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “she looks breathtaking as Chandramukhi.”

Helmed by P. Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as the haunted spirit of Chandramukhi and Raghava Lawrence among others. Produced by Lycra Productions and A Subaskaran, the movie is scheduled to release on September 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Other than Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas in the pipeline where she will be essaying the role of an Air Force Officer. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20. She also has her self-directional film Emergency in the pipeline wherein she will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 24.

