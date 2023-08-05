Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Headlines

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut shares 'breathtaking' first look from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Meet Vikas Yadav, IIM graduate who quit high paying job in USA to pursue acting in India

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s Jio rival who once earned Rs 169 crore salary

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut shares 'breathtaking' first look from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Meet Vikas Yadav, IIM graduate who quit high paying job in USA to pursue acting in India

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

9 Best films of Kajol to watch on her birthday

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut shares 'breathtaking' first look from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

The makers of Chandramukhi 2 shares the 'breathtaking' first look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi from the horror-comedy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2. After sharing a spooky glimpse of the actress’ character, the makers released the first look of the actress from the movie and fans can’t keep calm.

On Saturday, Lycra Productions took to its Instagram and shared the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the upcoming horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. The actress can be seen dressed in a green embroidered saree and wearing heavy golden jewelry. The caption of the post read, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! & Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2 Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindu, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!.” 

Netizens are all praises for the actress’ look as Chandramukhi and complimented the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “she looks so amazing as Chandramukhi.” Another wrote, “she is going to give justice to this role.” Another wrote, “I can’t breathe.” Another wrote, “this is beyond gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “she looks breathtaking as Chandramukhi.” 

Helmed by P. Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 horror comedy Chandramukhi. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as the haunted spirit of Chandramukhi and Raghava Lawrence among others. Produced by Lycra Productions and A Subaskaran, the movie is scheduled to release on September 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Other than Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas in the pipeline where she will be essaying the role of an Air Force Officer. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20. She also has her self-directional film Emergency in the pipeline wherein she will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 24. 

Read Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian who left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 135

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

World’s richest IITian grew up without electricity but earned Rs 71,189 crore, know rags to riches story

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE