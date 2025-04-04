Discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, this actor made a powerful debut and quickly gained recognition. After delivering multiple successful films, he was seen as a rising star with a promising future.

Actors work tirelessly for years, sacrificing sleep and comfort to achieve stardom. Gaining fame is tough, but maintaining it is even harder. Today, we will talk about an actor who was hailed as the next big thing in the 1990s.

Discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, he made a powerful debut and quickly gained recognition. After delivering multiple successful films, he was seen as a rising star with a promising future. A few years after his debut, one incident changed his life completely. Once seen as a strong competitor to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other 90s stars, he disappeared from the limelight. Before entering films, he worked as a teacher at his school. Yes, we are talking about Chandrachur Singh.

Was from royal family:

Chandrachur Singh, born in October 1968, comes from an influential family. His father was an ex-MLA from Khair (Aligarh), while his mother was the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha. He studied at The Doon School, an all-boys boarding school in Dehradun, and later attended St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. Before entering films, Chandrachur, a trained classical singer, taught music at Vasant Valley School and history at The Doon School.

Left UPSC

Chandrachur Singh always had a passion for acting, but his initial goal was to become an IAS officer. He was preparing for the UPSC exams when he learned that his idol, Amitabh Bachchan, was searching for new talent for his home production. This opportunity led him to abandon his UPSC plans, and he got his big break with ABCL’s Tere Mere Sapne (1996).

After Tere Mere Sapne, Chandrachur starred in several films, including Maachis, Josh, Dil Kya Kare, Daag: The Fire, Silsila Hai Pyar Ka, Kya Kehna, and Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

One incident destroyed his career:

In the early 2000s, Chandrachur Singh suffered a major accident while water skiing in Goa. He slipped and dislocated his shoulder, leading to a serious injury. Due to this, he had to undergo physiotherapy for an extended period.

During this time, Chandrachur Singh lost many films, causing a significant decline in his career. He attempted a comeback with Chaar Din Ki Chandni (2012), but the film went unnoticed. Eventually, he regained recognition for his performance in the OTT series Aarya.