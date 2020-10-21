'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's next

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday kicked off shooting for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, at his hometown Chandigarh. The Vicky Donor actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film where he is seen seated with the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor and his co-star Vaani Kapoor on a couch.

Khurrana who will be seen portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film is seen in a completely new muscular avatar in the picture as he is seen flaunting his well-built biceps in the photo.

The 36-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor`s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

In addition to this, Khurrana also posted a picture of the clapper board from the sets of the film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor, the film will see Khurrana opposite Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor for the first time.

Meanwhile, Khurrana's father, Acharya P. Khurrana recently bestowed praises on the star after his son's name was included in TIME’s list of Most Influential People in the World.

Reacting to this outstanding feat of the self-made actor who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with his progressive, social entertainers, senior Khurrana said, "Right from when he received the Filmfare award for 'Vicky Donor' to him being featured on TIME’s 100 most influential list, every time Ayushmann won, I have had tears of happiness in my eyes. I have seen him struggle to fulfill his passion for acting."

Acharya further added, "Ayushmann was inclined towards acting since childhood. When he was 5 years old, he was part of a Shakespearean play and since then he has been passionate about acting. While he was studying in college, he also formed an acting group. He also used to do street plays in Sector 17 with his friends and even though they were street plays they had a standard. Ayushmann also participated in college festivals and won awards."