FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'

How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools

5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health

Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan, calls them 'poor thing': 'Part of Akhand Bharat'

Pakistan's Lockdown coincides with Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline, how may it impact masses?

Tabu reveals she and Akshay Kumar went together for their dance classes 39 years ago: 'He used to pick me up on his bike'

Assam Police visit Pawan Khera's Delhi residence amid passport row with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ramesh Sippy opens up on Dhurandhar films being compared with his cult classic Sholay: 'Aditya Dhar has done a fabulous job'

West Asia conflict: Trump’s stern warning to Iran, discussions on opening Strait of Hormuz and Basmati exporters seek support from government

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandanna are reuniting? Smriti's father spotted with singer Palak Mucchal in viral photo, netizens say, 'Girl no please'; here's the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series

Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'

After impressing the masses and critics with the action thriller Kill, Lakshya is now channelising paagal aashiq with Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil. The teaser of the film has given a major hangover of Kabir Singh, and it has left netizens disappointed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'
Lakshya and Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After impressing the masses and critics with the action-packed, thrilling ride Kill, Lakshya is now heading to become the next die-hard romantic hero. In his next film, Chand Mera Dil, he's paired opposite Ananya Panday, and the makers have dropped the teaser of the film. Going by the first impression, Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, is a love story between Lakshya and Ananya that hit a roadblock due to a seemingly tragic event in their lives. 

Chand Mera Dil gives deja vu of Kabir Singh

The teaser offers glimpses of a passionate love story, backed by a strong emotional core. With the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” The first glimpse of Lakshya emphasising 'pyaar mein paagalpan', the intense screaming and shouting of Lakshya and his kiss to Ananya on a moving motorbike, does give a major hangover of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh. A close shot of Lakshya smoking a cigarette with Ananya after an intimate moment further gives a deja vu of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster. Even netizens have noticed the uncanny similarities, and they are not happy with it. 

Watch the teaser of Chand Mera Dil 

Netizens' reactions to Chand Mera Dil 

The teaser caught netizens' attention, and hopelessly, they couldn't ignore how similar Ananya-Lakshya's Loveyapa is to Kabir Singh. A netizen wrote, "Kabir Singh Vibe Kyu Aa Raha Hai Bhai." Another netizen wrote, "This looks interesting and something new, fresh, exciting, and Ananya’s acting looks amazing in this. I hope it’s a good movie." One of the netizens calls it "Kabir Singh lite version." An internet user mocked the concept and wrote, "Yeh bina kiss kiye hue love story nahi ban sakti kya?"

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke Desouza and directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series
Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire
Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'
Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite'
How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools
How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools
5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health
5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion
Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan, calls them 'poor thing': 'Part of Akhand Bharat'
Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement