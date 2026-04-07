Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'
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After impressing the masses and critics with the action thriller Kill, Lakshya is now channelising paagal aashiq with Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil. The teaser of the film has given a major hangover of Kabir Singh, and it has left netizens disappointed.
After impressing the masses and critics with the action-packed, thrilling ride Kill, Lakshya is now heading to become the next die-hard romantic hero. In his next film, Chand Mera Dil, he's paired opposite Ananya Panday, and the makers have dropped the teaser of the film. Going by the first impression, Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, is a love story between Lakshya and Ananya that hit a roadblock due to a seemingly tragic event in their lives.
Chand Mera Dil gives deja vu of Kabir Singh
The teaser offers glimpses of a passionate love story, backed by a strong emotional core. With the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” The first glimpse of Lakshya emphasising 'pyaar mein paagalpan', the intense screaming and shouting of Lakshya and his kiss to Ananya on a moving motorbike, does give a major hangover of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh. A close shot of Lakshya smoking a cigarette with Ananya after an intimate moment further gives a deja vu of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster. Even netizens have noticed the uncanny similarities, and they are not happy with it.
Watch the teaser of Chand Mera Dil
Netizens' reactions to Chand Mera Dil
The teaser caught netizens' attention, and hopelessly, they couldn't ignore how similar Ananya-Lakshya's Loveyapa is to Kabir Singh. A netizen wrote, "Kabir Singh Vibe Kyu Aa Raha Hai Bhai." Another netizen wrote, "This looks interesting and something new, fresh, exciting, and Ananya’s acting looks amazing in this. I hope it’s a good movie." One of the netizens calls it "Kabir Singh lite version." An internet user mocked the concept and wrote, "Yeh bina kiss kiye hue love story nahi ban sakti kya?"
Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore
About Chand Mera Dil
Backed by Dharma Productions. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke Desouza and directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.