Chand Mera Dil Review: Lakshya and Ananya Panday deliver a heartfelt and intensely real love story

Chand Mera Dil is far from a glossy, idealistic romance. It is intense, emotional, and deeply human — much like real relationships themselves.

Director: Vivek Soni

Star cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Charu Shankar

Rating: 4 stars

"Legendary love stories ki ending tragic hoti hai." When a dialogue stays with you even after the film ends, that's half the battle won. Chand Mera Dil, directed and written by Vivek Soni, is an emotionally raw romantic drama that explores how love transforms once life’s realities begin to take over. More than just a romantic drama, the film is more of an emotional trauma about the complicated ways in which love can both comfort and break people.

The Story

Aarav and Chandni are two college students who fall deeply in love at the age of 21. Their relationship begins with the innocence and intensity that often defines young love — full of dreams, rebellion, and the belief that love is enough to survive anything. But adulthood arrives sooner than they expect.

As the movie progresses, Aarav and Chandni's personal ambitions start clashing with reality. Their lovey-dovey romance starts getting damaged, and slowly, different cracks begin to appear in their relationship. Aarav struggles with emotional and professional stability, gradually feeling trapped under expectations. Chandni grew up in a troubled childhood shaped by domestic violence at home. Their love story begins as a passionate romance, and slowly turns emotionally complicated as both characters tussle with their pain, insecurities, and the brutal realities of growing up. What works for Chand Mera Dil is its honesty. The film never romanticises relationships. The movie presents love in its most vulnerable and imperfect form.

Performances

Lakshya as Aarav delivers a powerful performance and continues to prove why he is among the most promising young actors today. He carries an emotional intensity. His silence and his expressions communicate vulnerability, frustration, and longing with remarkable ease. He portrays emotional exhaustion or moments of tenderness, while keeping the character grounded and believable throughout.

Ananya Panday surprises with one of the strongest performances of her career as Chandni. She brings vulnerability, emotional restraint, and depth to a character weighed down by trauma and emotional conflict. Her emotional breakdown scenes feel sincere rather than dramatic, and her chemistry with Lakshya becomes one of the film’s biggest strengths. Together, they both create a relationship dynamic that feels intimate, messy, and painfully real.

Dialogues, Music, and Emotional Impact

The dialogue deserves praise for giving out realism and emotional depth. Several moments hit hard because they are backed by powerful dialogue. Vivek Soni’s writing consistently keeps the audience emotionally invested while maintaining unpredictability in the narrative.

Even the music blends beautifully into the storytelling, never overpowering the emotions on screen. Shreya Ghoshal’s rendition of Chand Mera Dil during the climax adds tremendous emotional weight to the film and leaves a lasting impact.

What Could Have Worked Better

At certain points, especially in the second half, the film feels emotionally overwhelming and slightly stretched. A tighter narrative could have made the pacing more effective.

Final Verdict

Chand Mera Dil is far from a glossy, idealistic romance. It is intense, emotional, and deeply human — much like real relationships themselves. Vivek Soni crafts a love story that understands how growing up can sometimes change people faster than love can keep them together.

Driven by emotionally layered performances, impactful writing, and genuine emotional depth, the film leaves behind a lingering impact long after the credits roll. A heartbreaking yet beautifully honest romantic drama that feels painfully close to reality.