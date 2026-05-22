Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Ananya Panday-Lakshya's love story is raw, real, reflects true meaning of companionship

Chand Mera Dil is a pleasant surprise from Karan Johar's world of romance, giving out a mature, raw, real take on love and companionship. Ananya Panday-Lakshya's film will make you cry, not for Nibba-Nibbi romance, but for the harsh challenges that come with marriage.

Director: Prem Soni

Star cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Charu Shankar

Where to watch: In cinemas

Runtime: 145 mins (2hr 25mins)

Rating: 3.5 stars

Chand Mera Dil synopsis

Aarav Rawat (Lakshya) and Chandni Prasad (Ananya Panday), two bright undergraduate students at Hyderabad Engineering College, fall in love, madly, truly, deeply. Soon they realised they had made a mistake, that will change their lives forever. Despite the families' objections, they decide to get married. The real test of love begins after they tie the knot. What happens after becoming a married couple? The challenges, turmoils, insecurities, lack of understanding, empathy, ignorance of sacrifices, form the premise of Chand Mera Dil.

First impression of Chand Mera Dil

From 2025, romantic dramas have made a pleasant return in Bollywood. The success of Saiyaara, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, and Tere Ishk Mein proves that the audience still craves a good love story, and they're a little bored with over-the-top masala entertainers. The public does need a good reason to cry out in cinemas, and thankfully, Chand Mera Dil gives several tear-jerking moments. After watching the trailer, I had the impression that Karan Johar's new production would be a routine romantic drama, shot at good locations, at eye-pleasing locations, and with some loud, OTT dramatic moments. After walking out of the film, I'm surprisingly entertained by a film that looks more real, raw, and mature than recent love stories.

What works for Chand Mera Dil

The conflicts have been nicely kept under wraps, and they've smartly cut the trailer, not revealing everything. The audience might walk in with an expectation of average prem kahani, but they'll see a different world. Usually, most of our love stories revolve around the budding romance, how lovers get married by crushing all the obstacles. However, the real test of passion begins after they become Mr. and Mrs. Life hits completely different when two people become a couple. This is what Chand Mera Dil captures beautifully.

The movie starts as a Nibba-Nibbi romance, which is sweet in parts, but also a bit cringeworthy. However, as the movie progresses, we're engrossed in drama, and soon we realise that we're looking at something real, which often looks like a mature reflection of a relationship. Reality is way different from filmy romance, and Chand Mera Dil portrays it efficiently. The tension, situations, and dialogues are in sync with the drama, and they keep getting better as the movie progresses. Prem Soni deserves credit for bringing a story that looks less superficial and more real. His direction and writing are impressive, but it has some shortcomings that we will discuss below.

Performances that hold the film well

Another major factor that works for Chand Mera Dil is the performances. The movie rests on Ananya Panday and Lakshya's capable shoulders, and they pass with flying colours. Ananya is getting better with each film, and Chandni is another testimony to her impressive film choices. More than Lakshya, the film belongs to Ananya. She displays pain, anger, and grief with controlled performances. Although the script gives her chances to go OTT, she keeps it subtle, making it more real.

Lakshya, Ananya Panday from Chand Mera Dil

Lakshya, the tough guy of Kill, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, will now be considered as the next green flag lover. Aarav is a bit of a man-child, and Lakshya portrays it seamlessly. He will irritate you, but will also make you sob over his struggles. Their journey from a boy-girl to a couple and then to parents is challenging, but they did a fine job. Manish Chaudhari, Charu Shankar, and Irawati Harshe Mayadev lend good support, despite a limited scope. Paresh Pahuja as Kevin is good and brings the much-needed element of jealousy in the drama.

The shortcomings of Chand Mera Dil

The major shortcoming of this film is the inconsistent tone. The ping-pong of tension-soothing moments often disturbs the narrative. You're engrossed in a scene where Aarav and Chandni's parents are trying to sort out their differences. Chandni makes a big reveal, and it peaks tension. Suddenly, in the next scene, we see them celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Some situations are really good, but their execution looks a bit rushed and sometimes even immature. The music is good, but it sometimes disrupts the narrative flow.

Overall verdict

Chand Mera Dil is a pleasant surprise from Karan Johar's world of romance, giving out a mature, raw, real take on love and companionship. The film will make you cry, not for Nibba-Nibbi romance, but for the harsh challenges that come with marriage.