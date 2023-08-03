This actress, sister of civil service officer, was dubbed 'Dancing Lily of Punjab', her career suffered due to Partition

Chand Burke, the female superstar of Punjabi films was called 'Dancing Lily of Punjab', and she was a part of several successful films made in Lahore.

The glamour industry has many stalwarts that have added glory to Indian cinema. However, many stars got hazed with the tide of time. One of them was the leading star of the 40s and 50s, who was also called the 'Dancing Lily of Punjab' - Chand Burke.

Family background of Chand Burke

Born in 1932, Chand Burke (also known as Chand Burque) hailed from a Christan family, Chand Burke was the youngest of twelve siblings. Chand was excellent in her studies and was also good at dancing. Her brother Samuel Martin Burke was an Indian Civil Service officer and a diplomat, who had also authored a number of books on foreign policy.

Chand Burke's Career

Chand Burke made her on-screen debut in Maheshwari Productions' Kahan Gaye (1946). The movie was written and directed by Niranjan. After her debut film, Chand featured in several Punjabi films, made in Lahore, and she was titled the 'Dancing Lily of Punjab'. Reportedly, Chand got married to her director Niranjan in 1945, but they got separated in 1954.

Chand Burke's career was affected due to Partition

Reportedly, the Partition of India and Chand Burke's migration to Bombay severely affected her career. There was a phase in her life when even after the release of Hamari Manzil (1949), Chand Burke went into oblivion. However, Raj Kapoor discovered her, and he gave her a second chance in showbiz. Raj cast her as Baby Naaz and Rattan Kumar's tormenting aunt in Boot Polish (1954).

How Chand Burke is related to Ranveer Singh?

As per several media reports, After Chand Burke got separated from Niranjan, she got married to businessman Sundar Singh Bhavnani in 1955. Together, they had two children, a daughter Tonya and a son named Jagjit. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is the father of Ranveer Singh. So, as per reports, Chand Burke is the grandmother of Ranveer Singh.

Chand Buke's demise

The veteran actress breathed her last on December 28, 2008. She was 76. Among her extended filmography, some of the popular titles include Boot Polish, Kahan Gaye, Basant Bahar, Mera Bhai Mera Dushman, Kaude Shah, and Dukhiyari.