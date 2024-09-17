Twitter
Chal Kudiye: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh reunite for Jigra's first song, fans call them 'multitalented duo'

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared the much-anticipated track ‘Chal Kudiye’ from her upcoming action thriller film ‘Jigra’. On Tuesday, Alia took to her photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared the first track from the film featuring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and herself. Alia also captioned the video, “Chal Kudiye. Out now. Jigra in cinemas, 11th October".

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 03:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chal Kudiye: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh reunite for Jigra's first song, fans call them 'multitalented duo'
Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt in Chal Kudiye
Actress Alia Bhatt has shared the much-anticipated track ‘Chal Kudiye’ from her upcoming action thriller film ‘Jigra’. On Tuesday, Alia took to her photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared the first track from the film featuring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and herself. Alia also captioned the video, “Chal Kudiye. Out now. Jigra in cinemas, 11th October".

The song comprises the theme of hope and power for every woman who faces various difficulties in their day-to-day life. The power-packed track starts with the dialogue of Alia that later catches the vibe of the environment along with the soothing voice of Diljit which starts with ‘Chal Kudiye, Uth Kudiye’. The vibrant track features Alia in a black oversized t-shirt with a print of one iconic shot from the film as ‘Ghar’ showing the bond of the sister with her brother. Meanwhile, Diljit appeared in complete white attire.

After a while Alia joins in the next stanza of the song in her soothing voice that completely delves with the energy of the song. The video song has a duration of 2 minutes and 58 seconds and has been beautifully sung by Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh in their calming voice, and beautifully penned by renowned poet and lyricist Harmanjeet Singh.

The song is available on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Diljit mark their second collaboration with ‘Chal Kudiye’ as they previously sang together ‘Ikk Kudi’ from the 2016 film ‘Udta Punjab’ helmed by director Abhishek Chaubey. The film featured Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the teaser-trailer of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ has completely shaken the internet as fans are now waiting to witness the magic of Alia on the big screen. The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

‘Jigra’ helmed by director Vasan Bala also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

