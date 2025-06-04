As Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan premieres on TV, netizens are making a special request to the makers.

The new historical series Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan promises to bring to life the captivating journey of a young prince who rose to become one of India’s bravest warrior kings, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The show chronicles the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the great 12th-century king of the Chauhan dynasty, revered for his bravery and resistance against Muhammad Ghori’s invasions. With a narrative rooted deeply in Indian history, the makers ensure that every detail from the sets and costumes to the dialogue and battle sequences is crafted with authenticity.

Featuring a grand scale, an impressive cast, the show is among highly-anticipated from the audiences. Fans took social media are expressing their excitement to witness this epic tale, which will showcase Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s childhood journey and his legendary battles against invaders like Muhammad Ghori. The first look has already impressed netizens, and they are demanding that the makers change the name of the show to Prithviraj vs Ghori.

A fan reacted, "Dil khush ho gaya! Aakhir woh pal aa gaya Prithviraj vs Ghori." Another fan wrote, "This looks EPIC. Prithvi vs Ghori is the drama we need!" One of the netizens wrote, "Dushman Ghori ke hamle ka jawab dene aa chuka hai - Prithviraj Chauhan. Iss show ka naam Prithviraj V/S Ghori kar do" An internet user commented, "Itni badi rivalry ko sirf ek hi naam suit karta hai aur woh hai Prithviraj vs Ghori!"

Prakhar Makes an impactful observation! Ye thought vakai observe krne layak hai! I mean, Pakistan kese Ghori ko apna icon man sakta hai! Kuch itihas ke panne abhi is generation ko janna zaruri hai or shayad ye Sony pe ek new show Prithviraj Chauhan ajj se 7:30 baje ane vala hai… pic.twitter.com/gJJvAUTW0J — (@mr_isharad) June 4, 2025

Even podcaster Prakhar Gupta shared his thoughts after watching the show's promo. Prakhar Gupta took to his social media and posted a video in which he pointed out certain facts about Pakistan, naming one of its missiles after Muhammad Ghori. Chakravati Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan will be a tribute to one of India’s greatest warrior-kings. The show starts from June 4, 2025, 7.30 pm onwards on Sony TV.