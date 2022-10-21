Search icon
Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma brutally trolled for her look as Jhulan Goswami, netizens say 'ek aur biopic paani me'

Anushka Sharma, an actress and producer, was spotted filming for her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress in Kolkata's famous Eden Garden.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

Anushka Sharma, an actress and producer, was spotted filming for her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress in Kolkata's famous Eden Garden. Anushka, who will portray cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is shown in the photos with shoulder-length hair. 

After achieving her goal, Jhulan Goswami went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and serves as an inspiration for prospective players in the nation. In her honour, an Indian postage stamp was released in 2018. Sharma has an unrecognizably different appearance. 

While some people loved those photos, others trolled the actress brutally. 

Here’s what they said: 

Earlier in September, Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami played her final international cricket game against the England women's cricket team at the iconic cricket stadium Lord's in London on Saturday, September 24. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ensured a clean sweep and won the match by 12 runs finishing the ODI series as 3-0.

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen portraying the Indian pacer in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures of Jhulan. Along with the photos, she also penned down an emotional note that read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan too reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much" in the comments section. 

The 40-year-old Indian pacer made her international debut in 2002 and since then, she has represented India in five World Cups in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. Before her last match, she had said that not winning World Cup for the nation will be her "only regret" in her cricket career. 

 

