Chakda Xpress' star Anushka Sharma slams paps for clicking daughter Vamika’s pictures

Virat Kohli/Instagram

Since Vamika's birth, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken care to prevent paparazzi from taking pictures of her. The famous couple has often asked the media to refrain from taking pictures of Vamika. Anushka, however, recently lost her cool with the media when she thought they were attempting to take pictures of her kid at the airport. At the airport, Anushka and Virat were both seen with Vamika.

Anushka lost her cool with the paparazzi in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The actress is seen in the footage asking a paparazzo what he was doing while making a hand gesture in his direction. "Baby ka [picture] nahin le rahein hain," said a pap.

A few months ago, Anushka and Virat had thanked the Indian paparazzi for respecting their daughter's privacy

READ: Watch: Virat Kohli shows his video call with Anushka Sharma to the fans after 1st T20I against South Africa

"We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you (sic)," Anushka wrote.

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen portraying the Indian pacer in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures of Jhulan. Along with the photos, she also penned down an emotional note that read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan too reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much" in the comments section.

Talking about Chakda Xpress, the film is being helmed by Prosit Roy who made her directorial debut with the supernatural horror film Pari which also starred Anushka Sharma in the leading role. The film, whose release date hasn't been announced yet, will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.



