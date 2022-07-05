Chakda Xpress star Anushka Sharma relishes 'finger licking delicious vegetarian meal'

Anushka Sharma/File photo

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, keeps sharing moments from her personal and professional life on Instagram, and now, the Sultan actress is back in news for her latest post in which she expressed her love for food.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a photo of the South Indian meal that she ordered from South Side Mumbai, the business run by the home chef Sarada Narayan. The meal which the actress enjoyed consisted of a couple of rice dishes and a few curries served on a banana leaf.





Even Sarada took to the Instagram page of her food service and uploaded a video with a special note thanking the actress for her praise. She even acknowledged that it was a 'big day' for her since she was acknowledged by the actress, which could help her in gaining more customers.

Her post read, "I have cooked a lot of meals but this one was special. Thank you once again @anushkasharma for the love (black heart emoji) It really does feel worth it sometimes to accept this massive detour from films to food. #bigday for @southsidemumbai."

Sarada used the background music of the track Sylvia featured on Anushka in Anurag Kashyap's magnum opus Bombay Velvet in which the actress shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Though the 2015 film flopped at the box office, it still has a loyal fan base and has developed its own cult following over the years, largely because of its epic soundtrack by Amit Trivedi.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka recently completed the first schedule of her comeback film Chakda Xpress based on the life of the Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami who holds the record for taking maximum wickets in Women's One Day International Cricket. The sports biopic will be released on Netflix in 2023.