Chakda Xpress star Anushka Sharma pens inspirational note for Jhulan Goswami as Indian pacer retires from cricket

Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami played her final international cricket game against the England women's cricket team at the iconic cricket stadium Lord's in London on Saturday, September 24. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ensured a clean sweep and won the match by 12 runs finishing the ODI series as 3-0.

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen portraying the Indian pacer in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures of Jhulan. Along with the photos, she also penned down an emotional note that read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan too reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much" in the comments section.

The legendary Indian fast bowler has represented the country in 12 Tests, 68 T20 Internationals, and 203 ODIs. She has picked up 44 wickets in Tests, 255 wickets in Women’s ODI, and 56 wickets in Women’s T20I, taking her total wickets in international cricket to 355. Jhulan has the record of taking the most wickets in women's internationals, most wickets in women's ODIs and mos wickets in women's world cups.

The 40-year-old Indian pacer made her international debut in 2002 and since then, she has represented India in five World Cups in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. Before her last match, she had said that not winning World Cup for the nation will be her "only regret" in her cricket career.



Talking about Chakda Xpress, the film is being helmed by Prosit Roy who made her directorial debut with the supernatural horror film Pari which also starred Anushka Sharma in the leading role. The film, whose release date hasn't been announced yet, will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.