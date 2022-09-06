Chakda Xpress star Anushka Sharma goes on 'breakfast date' with her parents, Virat Kohli reacts

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma uploaded a number of pictures to her Instagram account from Harrogate, North Yorkshire. In one of the images she shared, her mother Ashima Sharma and her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma were also seen. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is married to Anushka, commented on the pictures.

Anushka wrote, “Breakfast date with the parents.”

Virat Kohli dropped heart emojis in the comment.

On Friday, Virat shared an image of Anushka Sharma and stated that the actress is his world. In the photo, Anushka looks gorgeously enchanting in a black tee, and Virat captioned the post by calling her "My world (with globe emoji)."

Last month, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a scooter ride. Virat drove the scooter while Anushka rode in the back. On his Instagram feed, renowned photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of the two. Before that, Anushka Sharma dropped some adorable candid images of her sitting on a bench. Taking to Instagram, the NH-1 actor shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "What`s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench.”

In the first picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench in a formal pose, donning a beige outfit and showcasing her left profile to the camera. In another picture, the Zero actor struck a casual pose while sitting on the bench. In the last picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute smile and flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

On the work front, Anushka will be making her comeback to movies with Chakda Xpress. Sharma will mark her return to cinema, four years after her last film Zero. Aanand L Rai's directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.