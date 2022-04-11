Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma to shoot at lord’s and three other top cricket stadiums for film

Anushka Sharma, who is presently filming Chakda Xpress as legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, is set to shoot at four of the world's top cricket grounds. According to industry sources, Anushka will film in Lord's Stadium in the United Kingdom, as well as at Headingley Stadium.

An industry source says, “Yorkshire County Cricket Club have just announced a new sponsorship deal with Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as principal sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season. So, it’s certain that Anushka will shoot at this iconic stadium. Plus, given Jhulan’s cricket trajectory, Anushka is expected to shoot at Lord’s and at a few other big world cricket stadiums. It looks like she will travel to at least 4 big stadiums for the film!”

The source adds, “Anushka’s films have always been mounted on a big scale. Karnesh and Anushka want Chakda Xpress to become a definitive biopic based on a woman sportstar. Thus, no stones will be left unturned to ensure that Anushka doing Chakda becomes a huge talking point for audiences worldwide. This move definitely indicates that intention and also gives a promise that a big film is coming from Anushka that will have scale, patriotism and the message of equality all rolled into one.”



For the unversed, At the present ICC World Cup, Jhulan set a new world record for the most wickets taken by a woman in an international career, and she also became the joint top wicket-taker in women's World Cup history. From 1982 through 1988, Jhulan equaled the 39 wickets taken by Australia's Lyn Fullston.

In 'Chakda Xpress,' Jhulan's incredible journey is recorded as she rises through the ranks despite patriarchal politics while chasing her dream of playing cricket for India. She attained her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team, serving as an inspiration to the country's aspiring players. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was released in her honour.