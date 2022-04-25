Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma shows off her bowling skills, fans say 'IPL me selection pakka'

Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

On Monday, Anushka Sharma dropped a video in which she can be seen flaunting her balling skills, on Instagram. The actress can be seen preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in the video.

Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared a clip from her practice session for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Sharing the video, she wrote, “That's how the last few days have been!” Netizens started reacting to the clip and compared her with husband Virat Kohli. One of the, wrote, “Aaj kal waise bhi kohali bhai sahab thore slow chal rhe h ,to ab apse se hi umeed h.” The second person wrote, “Women IPL me aapka selection pakka.”

Anushka is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India's most decorated women cricketer Jhulan. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.



Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. She is leaving no stone unturned to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country. As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have. All efforts are being made to make the film a visual treat for audiences.