Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma shares BTS video from her upcoming movie

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, on Monday, took to Instagram and dropped a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of her film Chakda Express. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Here’s a glimpse into the Chakda Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy.”

The video featured scenes from the script session, shots of Anushka on sets and ground, to Jhulan Goswami training Anushka. The director of the film gave the voice-over and give the details about the movie.

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and friends of the industry chimed into the comment section. Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli reacted with heart emojis. Also, the legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami dropped heart emojis.

Chakda Xpress marks the comeback of the Dil Dhadakane Do actor after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is all set for her comeback.

Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream directly on Netflix. (With inputs from ANI)