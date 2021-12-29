'Chai & Charpai,' Navya Naveli Nanda beats winter chill with bonfire and marshmallows

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda knows how to beat the winters. She recently posted a few pictures that actually gives us outing goals on such chilly nights. Navya shared a post where she's seen enjoying the chills with her father, by taking the warmth from a bonfire, baking some fresh marshmallows, and sipping a hot cup of tea. Navya posted the pictures and captioned them, "Chai aur charpaai."

Check out Navya post

Earlier, Navya and Shweta appeared on the sets of KBC 13 in order to play the quiz game with host Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan, who joined the show through video call, was seen grilling Amitabh Bachchan in front of Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda. Jaya was heard complaining about Big B. She said, “Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up).”

In defence, Amitabh replied, “Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” Meanwhile, Shweta took Jaya’s side. Reminding him, she says, “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, a tweet from his account).”

Navya also said, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)?”

Navya who turned entrepreneur with her health startup, Ara Health that initiatives conversations around mental health and has been spearheading Project Naveli -- a non-profit organisation and social impact campaign supporting gender equality in India, working specifically in the fields of healthcare, educational and financial independence, took to her Instagram handle to share some photos from her office.