'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for release of the movie.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Central Board of Film Certification on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that a certificate would be issued to Kangana Ranuat's film "Emergency" if certain cuts are made, as recommended by its revising committee.

The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for release of the movie.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had accused the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) of stalling certification to delay the release.

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong. A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla last week came down heavily on the CBFC for not taking a decision on the issuance of a certificate for the movie.

The HC had then said the censor board cannot sit on a fence and has to take its decision one way or the other as it would otherwise amount to curtailing the freedom of speech and expression.

The court had directed the CBFC to take its decision by September 25. The movie's co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved the HC, seeking direction from the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film "Emergency", helmed by Kangana Ranaut.

On Thursday, the bench asked the CBFC if it has "good news" for the movie. CBFC's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told the court that the board's revising committee has taken its decision.

"The committee has suggested some cuts before a certificate can be issued and the movie can be released," he said. Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, appearing for Zee Entertainment, sought time to decide on whether or not the cuts can be made.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on September 30. Zee Entertainment in its plea claimed the CBFC had already made the certificate for the movie but was not issuing it.

Last week, Zee Entertainment alleged the certificate was being withheld due to political reasons and due to the upcoming elections in Haryana. The bench had then wondered as to why the ruling party would act against Ranaut, who was herself a BJP MP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

