Celina Jaitly slams makers of Jawani Diwani, says they 'betrayed' her: 'Woman was pushed...'

Celina Jaitly shared a throwback from the film along with a powerful note expressing her long-standing disappointment.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has called out the makers of her 2006 film Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, accusing them of twisting her character’s story for commercial reasons.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (July 22), Celina shared a throwback from the film along with a powerful note expressing her long-standing disappointment. The actress revealed that the film was initially pitched to her as a character-driven story.

However, the final version focused heavily on her male co-star instead. “If I had directed this film, I would have told it from the perspective of the heart, from a place of raw, real emotion,” she wrote.

Celina, who played the role of Roma Fernandez, added, “I would never have allowed HER: ROMA FERNANDEZ to settle for someone who hurt her, used her, and diminished her worth.”

In a bold statement, she compared her own experience to that of her character, saying, “Just like my character was betrayed in the story, I too was betrayed, as an actor. What was meant to be her story became all about him, the serial kisser, while the woman who was kissed and believed it was love was pushed aside.”

While many believed this was a dig at co-star Emraan Hashmi, Celina clarified, “This is not against my amazing co-star, this is against the mentality of the makers at the time, who chose spectacle over sincerity, and diluted a woman’s voice for commercial convenience.”

Jawani Diwani, marketed as a youth-centric rom-com, starred Emraan Hashmi, Celina Jaitly, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others. It was directed by Manish Sharma.

On the professional front, Celina was last seen in the 2020 short film Season's Greetings. Though away from mainstream films, she remains active on social media, often sharing memories and personal reflections with her followers.