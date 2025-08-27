Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG policy shifts

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video

India Rains LIVE Updates: 30 killed after landslide hits Vaishno Devi Yatra route; heavy rains disrupts trains, traffic in Jammu

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'

Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen in Bikaner, shares emotional video of daughter Ziaana: Watch

Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal

US President Donald Trump reiterates preventing India-Pakistan nuclear clash, says he spoke with 'very terrific man, Modi of India...'; warned Pak of...

Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body singing for hours; attacks police

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant Starship successfully lands on its tenth test flight; watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG policy shifts

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'

Celina revealed that her very first day on set was with Anil Kapoor in South Africa. Talking about working with him, she said that it was a masterclass in itself.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 07:59 AM IST

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Anees Bazmee's 2005 laughter ride, "No Entry" clocked 20 years of release on Tuesday, actress Celina Jaitly treated the netizens with a cute throwback selfie with co-stars Esha Deol and Lara Dutta taken on the last day of the shoot in her car.

"#noentry had no idea it would become a cult classic! @aneesbazmee ji narrated it to me over tea, & choosing to play Sanjana instead of Bipasha’s role turned out to be one of the most rewarding decisions of my career. Sanjana’s honesty in comedy, the chemistry of the entire team, & the magic of Aneesji’s vision made the film unforgettable", she wrote on her IG.

Celina revealed that her very first day on set was with Anil Kapoor in South Africa. Talking about working with him, she said that it was a masterclass in itself.

"His warmth, generosity & constant guidance made a newcomer like me feel completely at home, & the lessons I learned from him are ones I carry through my entire career", she penned.

Showering love on all her co-stars, Celina added: "Among the cast, I must mention #laradutta , a fellow #fauji daughter & Miss Universe sister, our bond was instant, & to this day we remain very close friends. #eshadeol too was such a lovely presence, & together with #bipashabasu , the camaraderie among us girls was as memorable as what audiences saw on screen. @beingsalmankhan , @fardeenfkhan , @larabhupathi @bipashabasu , @imeshadeol , & @boman_irani brought their own charm & energy, & Boman’s brilliance left a lasting impression."Online movie streaming services

She stated that fans still write to her saying that Sanjana remains one of their favorite characters.

Shedding light on the possibility of the original cast reuniting for "No Entry 2", Celina said "While I wish the original star cast could reunite, because the magic was always in the actors & their chemistry, I will always hold immense respect for Anees Bazmeeji & @boney.kapoor for giving us one of the most loved films of Indian cinema. Everyone from the cast still looks fabulous, & richer with time & experience."

"Perhaps one day the universe will give us the joy of seeing Sanjana, Kishen, Prem, Pooja, Bobby, Kajal, & all our beloved characters return to the big screen together again," she concluded.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch
Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through...
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check possible contenders
After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check here
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team In
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE