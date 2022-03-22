Celina Jaitly shares throwback photo featuring Priyanka Chopra with hilarious caption- See

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to Twitter and shared an old photo with Priyanka Chopra. In the photo, the actress can be seen holding Priyanka by her waist. Along with the photo, the actress penned a hilarious note.

Sharing the throwback photo, Celina Jaitly wrote, “I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls. #Throwback #Celinajailty #Priyankachopra.”

Take a look:

I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/uWxR0LlBOR — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 22, 2022

Social media users have also reacted to the photo. One of them wrote, “Celina di so hotness girl's couples so beautiful no1 solid Fabulous unique look so beautiful Awesome brillent so elegant.” Another mentioned, “Is she standing on a Stool, out of two your are taller, so such click is not look catchy. Yes sometime when you look back and thought what forced to get clicked like this.” The third person said, “What's your most embarrassing childhood memory?”

Earlier, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram Stories to share that she was back in Los Angeles, just in time for Holi celebrations. This is the couple's first Holi after they announced the birth of their child via surrogacy in January.

While several media reports claimed that Priyanka and Nick welcome a baby girl, the couple hasn't officially shared any details and neither have they released any photos of their little one. On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the shoot of romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon's upcoming web series 'Citadel'. She will also be seen opposite Anthony Mackie in the upcoming film 'Ending Things'.

As for her Bollywood film, she has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.