Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Celina Jaitly revealed that she was often blamed for the harassment she faced during 6th grade.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared childhood incidents in which she faced harassment and was blamed for it. The actress revealed a man flashed private parts in front of her when she was just in 6th grade.

Celina revealed that she was often blamed for the harassment she faced, her post comes soon after the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata hospital. She wrote, "THE VICTIM IS ALWAYS AT FAULT: In this pic I was in 6th grade only when boys from a nearby university started to wait outside my school. They would follow the school rickshaw making catcalls all the way home everyday. I pretended not to notice them and few days later because of that they started throwing stones at me in the middle of the road to get my attention. Not one bystander batted an eye."

She added, "I was told by a teacher: It was because I was 'too westernised and did not wear loose clothes and did not tie my hair in two braids with oil it was my fault!' It was also at this age when a man first flashed his private parts to me while waiting for the school rickshaw in the morning. For many years I blamed myself for this incident which I kept to myself running the words of the teacher again and again in my mind that it was MY FAULT!"

The actress further talked about the incident from 11th class and wrote, "In 11th grade I still remember they cut the wire of my scooty’s brakes because I was not acknowledging the university boys who heckled and called me rude names & left lewd notes on my scooty. My male class mates got scared for me and told our teachers. My class teacher called me and told me, 'You come across as a FORWARD type of girl, riding a scooty and wearing jeans to extra classes with short open hair that’s why boys think you are of a loose character'. It was always my fault."

She added, "I still remember that day jumping off my scooty to save myself because of my brake wires being cut off. I was hurt badly and yet it was my fault. My Scooty was damaged I was both physically and psychologically hurt. I was told it was MY FAULT! My retired Colonel Grandfather who fought two wars for our country had to take to escorting me back n forth to school… I still remember those boys who chased me even damaging my scooty they also passed derogatory remarks on my retired colonel grandfather making fun of him," she said further.

"Nana stood and stared at them and then he turned away shook his head and I could read his face as he walked away with me. His disgust at the very people he laid his life on line for. It’s time to stand up and ask for our right to be protected WE ARE NOT AT FAULT ! HOW MANY OF YOU GIRLS RELATE? #kolkatadoctordeath #kolkata #womensrights #celinajaitly," the actress concluded.

Kolkata rape-murder case



On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.

A group of people entered the premises of the hospital shortly after Wednesday midnight during protests by women against the rape-murder incident and vandalised portions of the medical facility.

