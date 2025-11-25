FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'

After filing the complaint against her Austrian husband Peter Haag, Celina Jaitly penned a long note on her Instagram. She wrote, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'
Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag with their first set of twins
Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a local Mumbai court alleging that she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her Austrian husband Peter Haag. The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag and posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

After filing the complaint, Celina took to her Instagram and penned a long note expressing her inner feelings. Along with the captions #courage and #divorce, the No Entry actress wrote, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me."

"Life stripped everything away, People I trusted walked away, Promises I believed in broke in silence...But the storm did not drown me, It delivered me, It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands, It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die...Because I am a soldier’s daughter, Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith...I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall, To fight when my heart is breaking, To show no mercy when I have been wronged, To survive even when it feels impossible", Celina further added.

The Thank You actress further added that she won't be able to make any comments about the case and shared details about her legal representatives for the official statements. She concluded, "My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me. In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements. Here is to the year that will not break me, Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm, Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

Celina and Peter tied the knot with each other in 2010 in Austria. The couple welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. She later gave birth to another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017. Tragically, Shamsher passed away due to a heart condition.

