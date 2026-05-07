Celina Jaitly breaks down at late son Shamsher’s grave, shares emotional video: 'I had no option'

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has shared a deeply emotional message on social media amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag. The actress posted a video from Austria showing her at the grave of her late son Shamsher, claiming that during her recent visit for court hearings, she was not allowed to meet her children.

In the video shared on Instagram, Celina is seen visiting the cemetery where Shamsher was laid to rest after passing away due to a congenital heart condition shortly after birth in 2017. Along with the clip, the actress penned a long note describing the past few weeks as one of the darkest phases of her life.

According to Celina, she had travelled to Austria for divorce-related hearings and expected to see her children during the visit. However, she alleged that despite assurances given before an Austrian judge, the children were shifted to an undisclosed location and were not brought back home.

Expressing her pain, Celina wrote, “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing... Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back.”

The actress also reflected on the sacrifices she claims she made throughout her marriage, saying she moved countries multiple times to support her husband’s career and raise their children.

“This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse,” she stated.

Celina further alleged that she is currently being denied communication with her three children despite a joint custody arrangement and an Austrian family court order. She also claimed that her children were being influenced through “selective media narratives.”

“Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!” she wrote.

The actress also revealed that she was allegedly served divorce papers in an unexpected manner.

“There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father…. In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him,” Celina added.

She concluded her statement by saying that every attempt to resolve the matter peacefully has allegedly been met with demands related to her premarital assets and conditions that she says have affected her dignity and freedom.

Celina and Peter married in 2011 and are parents to three sons — Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. Last year, the actress reportedly filed a domestic violence case against Peter Haag in Mumbai’s Andheri court and sought damages worth ₹50 crore.