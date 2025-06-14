Celina Jaitly shared on Instagram that during her flight back to Bahrain in 2025, an air hostess accidentally spilled a full tray of drinks on her, leaving her soaked from head to toe

As the whole country mourns the tragic Air India crash that took over 200 lives, actress Celina Jaitly recalled a small incident she experienced while returning to Bahrain in 2025.

Celina Jaitly shared on Instagram that during her flight back to Bahrain in 2025, an air hostess accidentally spilled a full tray of drinks on her, leaving her soaked from head to toe. With no other seat available, Celina felt upset and uncomfortable at first. But then she remembered her late mother’s words: “An honest mistake is still just that. Never let your class of travel define your class of heart.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "An air hostess accidentally dropped an entire tray of drinks on me. I was drenched from head to toe. There wasn't a single seat to move to, and for a moment I was seething with discomfort and disbelief."

During her time of distress, Celina was reminded of her late mother's wise words - "Always remember, child, an honest mistake is still just that. Never let your class of travel define your class of heart," which helped her calm down.

"I calmed down and the #airhostess did everything she could to make me comfortable throughout the flight back home to Vienna. They gave me 10 thousand miles as an apology as well and I was very grateful for the kindness and compassion that followed in my journey," she recalled.

Paying her condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific crash, Celina added, "I was deeply shaken yesterday by the heartbreaking Air India tragedy. My heart aches for the lives lost, for the loved ones left behind, and for the crew who give their best every single day at 35,000 feet."

Meanwhile, a day after the tragic Air India aircraft crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the aviation body has ordered fuel and engine system checks for every Air India Boeing Dreamliner flights from June 15. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in an official statement, directed the airline to carry out additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

