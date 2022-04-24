Celebs praise Akshay Kumar after he apologises for endorsing Pan Masala

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar found himself in the middle of controversy for endorsing the Pan Masala ad. Netizens started sharing his throwback video and trolled him. After this, the actor issued a written apology on April 21, 2022.

Akshay Kumar’s Pam Masala ad didn’t go well with people who criticised the actor for showing double standards. After issuing ampelology, celebraties including Milind Soman and Juhi Chawla came in support and praised the actor.

@akshaykumar you made the right choice, whatever the reason ! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 21, 2022

Milind tweeted, “@akshaykumar you made the right choice, whatever the reason!” Actress Juhi Chawla commented on the tweet and wrote, “Respect.” Joginder Tuteja, who is a trade expert and film critic also showered praises. He retweeted Akshay’s tweet and wrote, “This is truly humbling.”

In his apology, Akshay had written, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn appeared in recent advertisements for the firm. They all made the Vimal greeting and ate their elaichi (cardamom). Fans of Akshay Kumar were outraged that he was endorsing a dangerous product. They even shared old videos of him talking about his dislike for alcohol, cigarettes, and other things to remind him of his previous statements.