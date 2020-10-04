'Celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness': Babil Khan shares rare childhood photo with Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan took to his Instagram page and posted a rare throwback photo with father Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has created a beautiful album on his Instagram page wherein he has been sharing a lot of photos of both of them. With those photos, he pens beautiful captions which are heartwarming and truly unmissable. During his long term career, Irrfan's children have made only rare appearances publicly. After his demise, Babil leaves no turn unturned in keeping up with the legacy of his 'baba' Irrfan.

On Sunday, Babil took to his Instagram page and shared a rare photo with Irrfan. In the photo, toddler Babil is in the arms of his dad and they are pressing their cheeks against each other. The young man posted the photo with a caption stating, "Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness."

Babil further captioned as "I was listening to 'The Beatles' then you got me obsessed with 'The Doors' and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then."

Earlier while sharing photos of Irrfan, Babil wrote an open letter to him stating, "I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal cord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin."