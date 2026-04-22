Ceasefire for Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fight: Dhurandhar actor agrees to return Rs 10 crore, promises 'stake' in his next

Ranveer Singh has finally decided to end the ongoing dispute over Don 3, agreed to return the signing amount, and even promised 'stake' in his upcoming film.

After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh has decided to end his ongoing dispute with Farhan Akhtar as well. The actor-producer is involved in a legal tussle as Singh abandoned Akhtar's production Don 3. In the latest update shared by media reports, Singh has not only decided to return the signing amount, but also promised a stake in his next film. After D2, Singh has to be extremely careful about his choices. He has to make sure not to attract unwanted controversy. This ceasefire is the first step.

Ranveer Singh agrees to return money to Farhan Akhtar?

As the Free Press Journal reported, Ranveer Singh is now ready to return his signing amount of Rs 10 crore to Farhan. Not only that, Ranveer Singh is ready to give a stake to Farhan-Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment in his upcoming movie, the actioner Pralay. However, the final percentage of the stakes has not been disclosed as of now. It has to be noted that either of the parties, Ranveer, Farhan or Riteish Sidhwani from Excel Productions has shared an official statement on the same.

What is Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar's dispute over Don 3

After getting stuck in limbo for over a decade, Farhan Akhtar decided to take forward the Don franchise by replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh. The production house dropped an announcement teaser in August 2023, leaving the fans of the franchise overwhelmed with mixed feelings. Don 3 was slated for December 2026. But soon after the first look, the film faced internal issues, and it got delayed. Meanwhile, Ranveer got busy with Dhurandhar. After Dhurandhar's success, Ranveer decided to back out of Don 3, and this is where things went south.

After Ranveer exited Don 3, the fallout between Singh and Akhtar became public. Reportedly, Ranveer walked away from Don 3 due to dissatisfaction with the script, the absence of a bound script and concerns over the project’s management. Owing to the negative publicity, it was reported that Excel was seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation, citing pre-production expenses, scheduling changes and related losses. The production house maintained that groundwork had been completed with Ranveer’s approval. When things got bitter, the Producers Guild of India also reportedly stepped in to mediate.

When Aamir Khan acts as a mediator between Singh and Akhtar

As per the reports, Aamir Khan had to step in to resolve the conflict between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. However, the actor later dismissed all such speculations. As per Bollywood Hungama, he ‘flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute’. As of now, Don 3 is indefinitely shelved.