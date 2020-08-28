CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty, questions about certain 'time, date' startle her

Actor and Sushant Singh Rajput`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Friday appeared before the CBI`s Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the first time since the investigating agency took over the case on Supreme Court's direction.

According to sources, the CBI officials have carefully prepared a list of questions after thoroughly investigating all those related in the case.

The federal agency that registered the case against the actress, and her family among several others on August 6, asked Rhea how she came in contact with the late actor; when they started dating; how was her relation with Sushant.

The CBI's team began quizzing Rhea around 1:20 pm on Friday. CBI SP and DSP Anil Yadav gave Rhea the opportunity to narrate eevrything related to Sushant and her.

She was asked about their relationship, how and when did she meet Sushant Singh Rajput, about where all had they been to between their first meeting and the last one in June. Also, questions related to their lifestyle, Sushant's behaviour, hobbies, funds among other things, were asked to the Jalebi star.

For over an hour, Rhea gave all the information she could about Sushant to the CBI, during which time the investigating agency officials did not interrupt her. She was given ample time to put across whatever details she had, and was told by the officials to calmly put forth everything she knew.

In the beginning, Rhea kept giving out the details in a calm and composed manner, however, when confronted by the officials about a specific 'time and date' in which she had a conversation with Sushant, Rhea was taken by surprise.

CBI's interrogation with Rhea is still ongoing.

The SIT arrived in Mumbai from Delhi along with the forensic team after the Supreme Court ordered for a federal agency probe. The CBI has so far questioned Rhea`s brother Showik, flatmate Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant among others.

The CBI registered the case against Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant`s ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police, who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by the deceased`s father.