Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

The CBI has filed a closure report in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said Saturday.

The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34.



The central agency had taken over the probe from Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by his father K K Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case.

The CBI had recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, and others in his close circle, and collected the actor's medical records.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Rajput's father had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI