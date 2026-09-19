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CBFC new rules explained: From drug warning, no glorification of sexual violence, to slashing anti-national content; guidelines leave filmgoers divided

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) brought a new set of guidelines, which have left the internet divided. The revised rulebook focused on these areas: Drugs, violence, sexual content, social/communal sensitivities, and national security/public order

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

CBFC new rules explained: From drug warning, no glorification of sexual violence, to slashing anti-national content; guidelines leave filmgoers divided
An AI image of CBFC new rules (Image source: ChatGPT)
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On September 16, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) brought a new set of rules for the Central Board of Film Certification, under the Cinematograph Act. These revised guidelines replace the December 6, 1991 framework and were issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. These guidelines will be considered before a feature film is certified. The list of new rules has certain major changes, including the compulsory anti-drug warning, reduction of violence, no sexual violence, and children involved in crime scenes, either as victims or otherwise. The modus operandi of criminals should not be glorified, and most importantly, anti-national elements won't be considered for clear certification. 

What are the major changes in the new rules of CBFC?

Mandatory anti-drug warning 

Films depicting consumption, use, or trafficking of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances must carry the prescribed warning: “Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs.”

Religious/communal content gets explicit attention

The guidelines prohibit visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups and also prohibit content promoting communal, obscurantist, anti-scientific or anti-national attitudes.

National security, foreign relations and public order remain explicit certification concerns

The CBFC must ensure that films do not: question India's sovereignty and integrity, endanger State security, strain friendly relations with foreign States, or endanger public order. 

Sexual violence must be minimised and cannot be detailed

If rape, attempted rape or molestation is germane to the story, the guidelines say the scene should be reduced to the minimum, with no details shown.

Here is a detailed illustration of all the changes to CBFC's new rules

Chat-GPT-Image-Sep-19-2026-06-57-04-AM

How did the internet react to CBFC's revised guidelines? 

Netizens are not entirely in favour of this new set of rules for CBFC. They emphasized that it's more censorship than certification. The inclusion of anti-national points is self-explinatory of why Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has not been released. A netizen wrote, "This is embarrassing stuff. Filmmaking in India is never gonna thrive until this institution is brought down." Another netizen wrote, "This should eliminate 95% of South Indian cinema, but obviously we know what they’re talking about." One of the netizens wrote, "Absolutely disgusting, but will be funny to see how none of this will apply to the next Sandeep Reddy Vanga release."

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