BOLLYWOOD

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court

Inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi stars Anant Joshi as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 05:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court
Anant Joshi as Yogi Adityanath in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

The makers of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to deny it certification. 

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said it would hear the plea on Friday, but also asked why the CBFC rejected the applications when the novel which inspired the film has been in the public domain for eight years. If no objection was taken to the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order, the court asked, while issuing a notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply. 

Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, representing filmmakers Samrat Cinematics, argued that the CBFC rejected the applications for certification of the film, trailer and its songs without even watching the film. The makers had approached the HC earlier this month, seeking a direction to the Censor board to decide on their applications. In response, the CBFC assured the court last week that it would take a decision within two days. Despite the assurance, the board took the decision only now, the makers claimed in their fresh plea. 

The film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is slated for release on August 1. It is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, based on the life of the incumbent Uttar Pradesh CM. The biopic stars Anant Joshi as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath, and Paresh Rawal as his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...

