Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man in intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, others extend wishes

Shanoo Sharma, who has launched several successful actors in Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and Aneet Padda among others, has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. She hasn't revealed the identity of her husband.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma, who primarily works with the Yash Raj Films (YRF) and has launched several successful actors in Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Paddda, and Bhumi Pednekar, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. She hasn't disclosed the identity of her husband on social media.

Shanoo Sharma 'found her greatest man'

Shanoo shared the news of her marriage through a series of pictures on social media. The photos captured beautiful moments from the wedding ceremony, with Shanoo seen in a bridal outfit. In one of the glimpses, she is seen holding her husband's hand with her henna-decorated palms, proudly showing off her wedding ring. The couple also shared affectionate moments, including hugs and kisses, offering a peek into their special day.

Sharma captioned her photos as, "With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with...With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future...Married (evil eye and heart emojis) @Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love."

Celebs congratulate Shanoo Sharma

Soon after the announcement, several Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to the couple. Ranveer Singh dropped several heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news." "Many many congratulations!!! Wishing you both the best the universe has to offer", added Vikrant Massey. Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Woah!!!! Congratulations guys!! This is beautiful!! Wishing you lifetime of togetherness." Multiple other actors including Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sonu Sood, extended their heartfelt wishes.

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