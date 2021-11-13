Car rental services overbooked for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaipur: Report

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is expected to get married to Katrina Kaif in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. According to the media reports, their friends and managers have started scouting the city for the guests, they have booked rental cars in bulk.

Apart from family members, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will invite their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Their guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Natasha Dalal. In order to ensure security, the couple has booked travel, stay and comfort.

According to IndiaToday.in, “Film and TV crews who are shooting in Jaipur close to the wedding dates are facing a shortage in car rentals as most of the SUV and high-end cars have been booked in advance for the wedding. The booking is done in bulk to facilitate pick-up and drops from the airport to the hotel and other events that are being planned around the wedding.”

However, both Vicky and Katrina have not confirmed this news. A few days back, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Katrina Kaif had denied the news. Talking about the reason behind the rumours, Katrina told the portal, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years.” As per a report in BollywoofLife.com, an insider denied the rumours too. The source was quoted telling BollywoodLife, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Vicky and Katrina had a Roka ceremony on Diwali day at director Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home where only close family members were invited. According to reports, Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif, and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the Roka ceremony.

It is also said that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It is expected that Katrina and Vicky would wear Sabyasachi outfits.