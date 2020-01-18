Car carrying Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar meets with accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; actor injured

Shabana Azmi had a busy week as she turned a perfect host to Javed Akhtar's double bash on his 75th birthday. After an eventful and star-studded party in Mumbai, Shabana was heading towards outskirts of the city. As per reports in ANI, the veteran actor met up with an accident near Mumbai-Pune expressway. The report also suggested that her car rammed into a truck at the highway and was brutally injured.

ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra: Actor Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway." Many photos of the actor after meeting with the accident has hit the Internet. The media agency also revealed that Javed Akhtar was present inside the car but he is safe.

They wrote, "Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital."

Check out the tweets below:

Now, reports have it, Shabana has suffered from minor injuries on her nose. She is currently in the state of shock and the treatment is going on. Her condition is stable and there are no other visible injuries till now.

Hope she gets well soon!