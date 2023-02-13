Captain Vikram Batra's brother Vishal and family pose with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani at their Mumbai reception

Credit: Sidharth.malhotra.fc/Instagram

On Sunday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a reception in Mumbai which was attended by Bollywood celebs including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday and others.

Interestingly, the cutest photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is with Captain Vikram Batra’s family. In one of the photos, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing with Vikram Batra's brother Vishal and his family. The picture has been shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram with the caption, “New Pic: Newlyweds Mr & Mrs Malhotra with Vishal Batra sir and his family at #SidKiaraReception in Mumbai.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, On July 7, 23 years ago, Captain Vikram Batra was martyred while getting the peak of Kargil, Point 4875, vacated from the occupation of Pakistan. The Indian Army officer was only 24 years old at the time. Sidharth Malhotra won the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of real-life war hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) in the movie Shershaah, released on August 12.

Before the release of the film, we caught up with Sidharth for a free-wheeling chat where we spoke about him playing Captain Batra, comparisons with Abhishek Bachchan's portrayal of the real-life war hero, in 'LoC: Kargil' and more.

When asked how did he find comfort in essaying a larger-than-life character who is a real-life war hero and a romantic at heart, all at once, Sidharth told DNA in an exclusive video interaction, "It's not very comfortable to play such a character who has lived a very heroic life. A lot of pressures come into it. He (Captain Batra) is someone who is very revered in the Army, loved and remembered by his loved ones whether it is his family or by Dimple."

"For me, it's been a long journey but it's something that I am attached to. I feel that the story needs to be told in a certain way out of respect for all the officers who gave up their lives in the Kargil battle of 1999, and of course, for Captain Batra's family and his sacrifice. So, I hope people get an essence of his life and eventually get inspired from his sacrifice and the legacy of the Indian Army soldiers lives on," Sidharth added.

