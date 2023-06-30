Captain Miller first look: Dhanush impresses with rugged last man standing avatar, fans find this similarity to Top Gun

Captain Miller poster featuring Dhanush

On Friday, the makers of Captain Miller released the first look of the upcoming film, featuring Dhanush in a rugged avatar, highlighting his powerful presence as the last man standing on a battlefield. In the poster, Dhanush is holding an ancient rifle-sized gun, hinting the movie is a period action-drama.

Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film, with details of the cast and crew. Taran wrote, "DHANUSH: ‘CAPTAIN MILLER’ FIRST LOOK OUT NOW... The wait is over… #FirstLook of the much-awaited #CaptainMiller - starring #Dhanush - has been unveiled… Also features Dr #ShivaRajkumar, #SundeepKishan and #PriyankaMohan.Directed by #ArunMatheswaran... Presented by #TGThyagarajan, #CaptainMiller is produced by #SendhilThyagarajan and #ArjunThyagarajan. #CaptainMiller will release simultaneously in #Tamil, #Telugu and #Hindi. #MadhanKarky [#Baahubali franchise, #RRR, #Pushpa; all #Tamil version] pens dialogue, while #GVPrakash scores the music."

As soon as the poster was released, Dhanush fans were left impressed. However, a few netizens point out that the poster design and font of Dhanush film's similar to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. A fan wrote, "Dhanush is truly an actor which is known for his acting and that's the biggest achievement for an actor. Something massive on its way. Whole India loves Dhanush." An internet user wrote, "Top Gun ka font wala part copy kiya tumne (You guys copied font of Top Gun)." Another internet user wrote, "Top gun marveik title desgin copy paste." A netizen wrote, "The title font and design seems copied from Top Gun title. The last thing Indian directors and artists would do is to be original." One of the netizen wrote, "Mass masala bol kar one man army jaisa kuch mat dikha dena."

Captain Miller will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The release date of Captain Miller hasn't announced yet, but the movie will release in cinemas this year.