Captain America, Jawan’s action director Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

YRF has roped in action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Jawan, Captain America, for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2.

Yash Raj Films’ War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji has increased the excitement among the fans. Producer Aditya Chopra is mounting this action entertainer on a budget that should give the audience the most spectacular action film of recent times and he has now roped in Captain America & Fast and the Furious and Jawan action director Spiro Razatos for a critical action sequence in the movie.

According to a trade source, “Award-winning action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Soldier, Fast X, F9-The Fast Saga, Jawan to name a few, will now design and execute an action sequence that will blow people’s minds. He has started working with Ayan closely and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences action set pieces that they have never seen before!”

“All films of the YRF Spy Universe has only delivered blockbusters and it has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office results that this franchise has delivered over the years. Adi realizes the sky-high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has. So, he is taking measures to keep delivering bigger cinematic experiences with each film from this fabled franchise,” the source adds.

Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, and continued with War in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came the all-time blockbuster, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The last film from the spy universe was Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi. All films from this fabled franchise have been hits!

The interconnectivity of the YRF Spy Universe film’s storylines began from Pathaan where he revealed that the antagonist Jim, played by John, was actually on the same team as Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan from the War franchise, before he lost his way. In Pathaan, Tiger & Pathaan also came together for the first time on screen and it was revealed that they are best friends! Pathaan again made an appearance in Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan too made an appearance in an Easter egg that set up the premise of War 2. Now after War 2, Alia Bhatt's spy film with Sharvari is also slated to go on floors.

