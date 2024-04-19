Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet granddaughter of billionaire with Rs 25040 crore net worth, she is married to superstar, works as...

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya reprimanded by BCCI after MI vs PBKS clash, slapped with hefty fine

'Reschedule non-essential travel': Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens in UAE amid bad weather condition

Captain America, Jawan’s action director Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

Apple iPhone users in this country can no longer download WhatsApp

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet granddaughter of billionaire with Rs 25040 crore net worth, she is married to superstar, works as...

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya reprimanded by BCCI after MI vs PBKS clash, slapped with hefty fine

'Reschedule non-essential travel': Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens in UAE amid bad weather condition

10 superfoods for healthy liver

This place in India is snake free

8 most friendly wild animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Captain America, Jawan’s action director Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, then went bankrupt, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk for survival, is now..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Captain America, Jawan’s action director Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

YRF has roped in action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Jawan, Captain America, for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 03:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yash Raj Films’ War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji has increased the excitement among the fans. Producer Aditya Chopra is mounting this action entertainer on a budget that should give the audience the most spectacular action film of recent times and he has now roped in Captain America & Fast and the Furious and Jawan action director Spiro Razatos for a critical action sequence in the movie. 

According to a trade source, “Award-winning action director Spiro Razatos, who is known for his stunts in blockbuster action films like Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The First Soldier, Fast X, F9-The Fast Saga, Jawan to name a few, will now design and execute an action sequence that will blow people’s minds. He has started working with Ayan closely and has very ambitious plans to give Indian audiences action set pieces that they have never seen before!”

“All films of the YRF Spy Universe has only delivered blockbusters and it has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office results that this franchise has delivered over the years. Adi realizes the sky-high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has. So, he is taking measures to keep delivering bigger cinematic experiences with each film from this fabled franchise,” the source adds. 

Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, and continued with War in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came the all-time blockbuster, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The last film from the spy universe was Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi. All films from this fabled franchise have been hits! 

The interconnectivity of the YRF Spy Universe film’s storylines began from Pathaan where he revealed that the antagonist Jim, played by John, was actually on the same team as Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan from the War franchise, before he lost his way. In Pathaan, Tiger & Pathaan also came together for the first time on screen and it was revealed that they are best friends! Pathaan again made an appearance in Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan too made an appearance in an Easter egg that set up the premise of War 2. Now after War 2, Alia Bhatt's spy film with Sharvari is also slated to go on floors.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board-linked money laundering case

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani signs deal with Deepika Padukone, Rs 820000 crore firm to…

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman who claims to be his second wife

Meet beedi worker's son who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement