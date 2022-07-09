Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar's first look from chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic impresses fans

Credit: Taran Adarsh/Twitter

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar's first look from his upcoming film has been leaked and is going viral on Instagram. His fans are excited to know the details about the film, it seems that Akshay will be seen playing a Punjabi role in the movie.

In the leaked picture, the Khiladi actor can be seen in the role of a Punjabi character as he stands in a mustard field, a grim look on his face. Akshay has donned a striped light blue shirt along with a maroon-red turban on his head, which is typical of many Punjabis. The actor has also sported a full-grown beard for his role, alongside a pair of glasses. Pooja Entertainment produces the yet-to-be-announced film title, starring Akshay Kumar.

As per media reports, the title of the upcoming film is Capsule Gill, which is based on the true story of mining engineer Jaswant Gill.

According to official reports, the film will begin its shooting in London. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this Akshay Kumar-starrer revolves around the story of a rescue mission from a coal mine.

The intriguing look of Akshay is indeed quite intriguing, paving way for the curiosity to rise. Talking about Akshay Kumar, he has last seen in director Chandraprakesh Dwivedi`s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj opposite former Miss World Manushi Chillar. It was produced by Yash Raj Productions and was released in theatres on June 3 this year. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starred in the film as well. Apart from that, he is also a part of the comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahil Mehta, and Deepika Khanna. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11 this year. (With inputs from ANI)