'Can't get over his loss ever': Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Chhichhore' team dedicates National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput

'Chhichhore' was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala including the entire team of the film dedicated the victory to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, lead actor of the film.

In a statement released after the win, Sajid Nadiadwala said, "On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."

'Chhichhore' had a theatrical release on September 6, 2019. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Instagram account and posted a poster of the film celebrating the win. She wrote, "Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film.

We miss you @sushantsinghrajput. @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla. Thank you National award committee. Thank you to the entire team of Chhichhore."

On the other hand, Tahir Raj Bhasin also released a message after 'Chhichhore' winning the National award. He said, "I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of 'Chhichhore'. It will always be a special film for me. Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on. The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your own happiness. I feel so rewarded that we’ve been recognised by the country’s highest award for the film. This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it, and the film even more special to all of us. As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the feel-good dramedy is about a bunch of friends who were labelled losers in college and delivers a strong message against suicide. 'Chhichhore' also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, and Naveen Polishetty in key roles.