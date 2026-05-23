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Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dupatta-style gown at 2026 red carpet: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally arrived at Cannes 2026 and instantly set social media ablaze with her dramatic midnight blue couture look by designer Amit Aggarwal.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 23, 2026, 07:36 AM IST

Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dupatta-style gown at 2026 red carpet: Watch
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The wait for the ultimate Cannes queen is finally over. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a spectacular return to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, once again proving why she continues to dominate global fashion conversations year after year.

After days of anticipation surrounding her appearance, the Bollywood icon arrived on the French Riviera in a breathtaking couture ensemble that instantly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the festival.

For her grand Cannes 2026 appearance, Aishwarya wore a custom couture creation by celebrated designer Amit Aggarwal titled Luminara. Inspired by the movement and energy of light, the sculptural ensemble featured a dramatic midnight blue palette with cosmic undertones, giving the look an ethereal futuristic appeal.

The gown showcased a sharply structured silhouette that elegantly hugged Aishwarya’s frame before expanding into dramatic wing-inspired shoulders, adding theatrical flair to the red carpet moment.

However, the true highlight of the ensemble was its intricate crystal craftsmanship. Designed using Amit Aggarwal’s signature Crystal Vein embroidery technique, the couture masterpiece reportedly took over 1,500 hours of handwork to complete. Thousands of shimmering crystals were carefully placed in vein-like formations across the outfit, creating the illusion of glowing illuminated pathways flowing through the gown.

Adding even more drama to the appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paired the couture look with matching satin gloves and a flowing dupatta-inspired drape wrapped elegantly around her arms, giving the outfit a regal yet contemporary edge.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the actress elevated the look further with statement jewellery featuring a serpent-inspired diamond and blue sapphire necklace along with bold statement rings that perfectly complemented the deep blue tones of the ensemble.

For makeup, Aishwarya opted for soft glamour with bold defined eyes, luminous skin and rosy lips, while her long voluminous waves styled in a glamorous side sweep completed the red carpet transformation.

Within minutes of her appearance, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans calling her the “real Cannes queen,” with many praising her for bringing back classic red carpet grandeur to the festival.

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